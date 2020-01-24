Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) swatted away an argument presented by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith that Democratic arguments against President Trump in his impeachment trial are repetitive.

As Whitehouse explained the process of the trial in its fourth day Friday morning, repeating the words “grievance, grievance, grievance,” Smith cut the senator off, asking: “Well I hear you repeating words Senator, a lot of the criticism of the Democrats case has been repetition…”

“Well, that’s how you do a case,” Whitehouse shot back. “You tell the jury what the evidence is. And then you go back and you tell the evidence how it fits into — how it creates the offense. And then you say how that fits the law.”

“A good prosecutor is using the same lines in his opening, the case-in-chief and the closing arguments,” he added. “So ‘repetitive’ isn’t much of a sensible complaint.”

Whitehouse went on to explain the process of a trial, and how the repetition of evidence is told over-and-over to show how to creates impeachable offenses.

“To the extent that the complaint we’ve heard that there’s nothing new, that takes a certain amount of brass when the White House is dedicated itself to making sure lots of new evidence is available,” Whitehouse said. “It may be available or even out there in boxes, can’t be brought in.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

