Seth Meyers Criticizes Biden For Taking GOP’s Bipartisanship Demand Seriously: ‘They’ve Been Pulling This Same Scam for Years’

Seth Meyers went after President Joe Biden on Monday’s Late Night, condemning him for taking Sen. Susan Collins and other Republicans’ demands of bipartisanship seriously.

After pledging to expose anyone for saying Donald Trump “incited the erection” instead of of the “insurrection” — CNN’s John Berman was this week’s unlucky anchor — Meyers later moved on to Biden’s “futile and preposterous” meeting with 10 GOP senators.

“Just the fact that he’s willing to sit down and listen to you at all is more than you deserve,” Meyers said of the meeting. “I know he’s getting burned and you know you’re trying to burn him, but he is going to keep holding up hope that we can all get along.”

“Seriously Joe, why are you taking anything Susan Collins says seriously? Just send people the checks. No one cares if she’s moderately disappointed with the process,” Meyers said of one of the senators looking to reduce the coronavirus aide package.

Meyer’s added that no Republican pushing bipartisanship should be taken seriously, noting that they don’t really want compromise themselves.

“They’ve been pulling this same scam for years,” Meyers said, reminding viewers that Biden once predicted that the Republican “fever” would “break” and lead to better leadership in the party.

“Not only did the fever not break, it got worse,” he added. “Probably thanks to that secret Jewish space laser that invented COVID and hacked the election along with Bill Gates and Hugo Chavez!”

Meyers noted that the Republican party would not become reasonable all of a sudden, encouraging Biden to listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and decry the GOP for “bad faith whining about bipartisanship.”

