Seth Meyers Roasts ‘Pathetic’ Fox News For ‘Slobbering All Over’ Trump’s Debate Performance

Seth Meyers roasted Fox News hosts, anchors, and guests during Wednesday night’s Late Night — calling them “pathetic” for “slobbering all over” President Donald Trump’s debate performance.

Most hosts and pundits labeled the first presidential debate between Trump and his challenger Joe Biden a “shit show,” not giving much credit to either of them. Fox News hosts and contributors, however, seemed to think Trump did extremely well, as Dan Bongino called him an “apex predator” and “the lion king.”

“Trump went out there tonight and did what Trump does: he’s the shark in the ocean and he acted like it,” Bongino added.

Fox News host Sean Hannity also praised the president following the debate, saying, “You’re going to get a gladiator-warrior fighter in Donald Trump. A guy that is going to go to battle like he has in the last four years.”

Meyers, like most, had a completely different take, and explained that watching the debate was like “hot-boxing a port-a-potty with crystal meth, in Phoenix, in July.”

“It was like being hit on the head with a lead pipe in a room filled with nitrous oxide,” he added. “It was like watching a two-person performance of 12 Angry Men where one actor played one part and one was mad enough for the other 11.”

Meyers then went after Fox News hosts for whining about moderator Chris Wallace, who works as a Fox News anchor — calling their “post-debate spin” “pathetic.”

“And I’m sorry, you watched that debate and saw an apex predator and gladiator-warrior fighter?” he asked. “Because he didn’t look like a predator to me. Most of the time he stood there with his head cocked like an old dog who just heard a twig snag. He held onto that podium like my grandma holds onto her walker when they’re reading the Powerball numbers.”

Meyers noted that when they weren’t “slobbering all over Trump” Fox News pundits were acting as if they had watched a completely different debate than everyone else — calling out Trump for being incapable of talking about policies.

“There’s a raging pandemic, an economic crash, and the west is on fire—and that’s why he’s talking about drugs and Hunter Biden and whatever other bullshit he and his gang of mafia bobbleheads concocted. That’s all they can talk about. They have nothing else,” Meyers said. “The same reason why Trump refuses to condemn violent white supremacists and why he’s lying about the safety of mail balloting. His only chance of remaining in power is to undermine the election and threaten violence if he loses. He doesn’t want to win the election—he wants to destroy the election, just like he destroyed the debate.”

Meyers labeled Trump’s performance “one of the most embarrassing debacles in American history” before going after the Republican Party for standing by him.

“Trump’s behavior last night was perfectly emblematic of the modern GOP, right-wing media, and the conservative movement. The Republican mascot shouldn’t be an elephant—it should be a possum being cornered in a garage by a rake,” he joked.

“They’re all like this: deranged, petulant children, constantly aggrieved, making excuses. We got a closeup look at just how odious and grotesque the president is. His only goals are chaos and nihilism. He thinks that’s the path to power. And now it’s up to us to show him he’s wrong, and restore our democracy by voting in overwhelming numbers to repudiate him and everything he stands for.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

