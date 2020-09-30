Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith made his big CNBC debut Wednesday night on his new program The News with Shepard Smith.

“Right now, on a brand-new newscast, we’d normally play the best sound and video from the debate, right? That’s the lead, the back and forth from the president and the man that wants to replace him. And then we show and tell you what else we face as a nation,” he opened by saying. “There’s a lot. That produced open, as we call it. About a minute. It’s fast, there’s music, it’s compelling and rich with emotion, and that was our pan — that’s what we’ll usually do — but it turns out, in this moment, that’s just the noise. You’ve heard it, and we need to cut through it.”

After calling out the chaotic nature of the debate, Smith immediately dove into the biggest moments from the Donald Trump–Joe Biden debate, starting by calling out the president’s comments with respect to the integrity of the election:

“Let’s mark this moment. Last night the president called into question the heart of our democracy — the peaceful transition of power. Is there assurance that it’ll happen? Asked to give it, the president declined, and openly sowed the seeds of distrust in the outcome… In the debate, the president told a group fo white supremacists — some of whom stood by those in Charlottesville with their torches — to stand back and stand by. Joe Biden declared the duly elected president of the United States unfit to lead, called him a racist, a liar, a clown, and told him to shut up. We’ve never seen any of this. Not in America. But from this we march toward the vote.”

On election integrity in particular, Smith said “every indication is there has been no widespread voter fraud, not in America, and there’s nothing to indicate there may be a problem this time.”

He contrasted Trump’s comments at the debate with what FBI director Christopher Wray said about the matter in congressional testimony last week.”NBC News and CNBC have seen no evidence to back up the president’s claims, and he’s offered nothing of substance.”

Smith brought on CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers to talk about the president’s weeks of railing against mail-in voting and pushback from state officials.

You can watch above, via CNBC.

