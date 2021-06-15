‘She’s Not That Hot’: Fox News Anchor Weighs in on Chrissy Teigen

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas declared Chrissy Teigen “not that hot” during a segment about Teigen issuing an apology for her past cyberbullying.

“I’m going to play mean girl for a second,” Banderas said, addressing Outnumbered guest Josh Holmes.

“She’s not that hot. I mean honestly, she’s really not. If she went to my great friend, who’s a great plastic surgeon, he would say ‘slow down on the fillers.’ I mean, she was cuter when she was younger, but weren’t we all.”

“You can say that, I can’t,” Holmes replied.

“Her career is dead,” Banderas said, listing off some of the mean messages Teigen sent to people. “And I don’t think there’s anything or anyone that can resurrect it. Not even a good plastic surgeon.

Teigen’s apology came this week in a Medium post that addressed accusations she cyberbullied Courtney Stodden and other public figures.

“Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” Teigen wrote

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

It was her second apology over the controversy.

