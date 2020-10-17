Smear Campaign: Fox & Friends Spends 10 Minutes Promoting Hunter Biden Story They Admit They Don’t Know is True

Fox & Friends Weekend opened their show Saturday morning with a roughly 10-minute segment focused entirely on the unverified allegations reported this week by the New York Post about an unclaimed laptop allegedly containing emails from Hunter Biden that suggest something nefarious was afoot.

Curiously, however, several times throughout the segment, each host had to admit in some manner that they did not know if the story was true, and yet impossibly, still found the gumption to blame the media for not buying into it.

The story itself revolves around a laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop, files of which curiously ended up in the hands of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. There are many reasons to thus far question the veracity of the report, which is why no reputable news organization has yet confirmed the NY Post’s reporting. It’s simply unverified so far, and to report as though it were fact would be grossly irresponsible.

But this didn’t keep Fox & Friends from opening Saturday’s show with it. After a news package that sketched out the details, co-host Will Cain started by asking about the content’s veracity.

“Should it be important that the vice president’s son potentially peddled influence?” Cain asked, suggesting the story is already true. He then pivoted to what he called a “virtual media blackout” for the lack of reporting on the story. Imagine working for an alleged news outlet that hasn’t confirmed the NY Post story themselves but having the chutzpah to call out journalists for lack of reporting.

The former New York Mayor has been for the past year on a well-reported effort to dig up dirt on Trump’s political rival, has been known to pal around with Russian intel agents, and was even dismissed by a leaked internal Fox News research memo as an unreliable source of disinformation. He’s already changed his story on how the laptop got to the repair store. Oh, and he may also be drunk all the time, at least according to Trump’s former personal attorney.

Jedediah Bila followed by noting how “bizarre” it was to see how two camps emerged when the story broke.

“One camp decided immediately that the story was untrue, felt they didn’t into to do any research, ask any important questions,” she said, deriding news outlets unaware of what reporting was going on in the background. “The other camp I saw on the other side decided instantly that it was all true,” in an apparent reference to her Fox News opinion show colleagues.

“I’m looking for the people in the center that see a story like this come out and say it’s our job to figure out what’s going on here,” Bila added. “This is information, obviously, if it is true, it would be very damaging to the Biden administration, and voters would have a right to know.”

Then Bila stunningly admitted, “The truth is we don’t know.”

Wait. What?

Viewers have just been told that news outlets are derelict in duty by not covering a story that “we don’t know” is true? Even Fox News news stalwarts Bret Baier and Chris Wallace have questioned the veracity of this report, calling it “sketchy” and “suspicious,” respectively. But that didn’t keep Pete Hegseth from predictably blasting the media that’s “supposed to be looking for the information to validate.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden recently derided a question about the potentially politically damaging New York Post report as a “smear campaign,” a clip of which was aired early in the segment. If you google the term “smear campaign,” you see as the first result, “a plan to discredit a public figure by making false or dubious accusations.”

One of the basic tenets of journalism is to have confirmed sources before running with the story. Fox & Friends is not a news program. It is an opinion show. But spending 10 minutes on an unverified story as if it is true? And having the lack of self-awareness to blast journalists for not reporting on a story that is not yet confirmed by any reputable news outlet — while repeatedly noting that you don’t know if it’s true?

Not sure what else to call it but a smear campaign.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.