Fox News’ Chris Wallace weighed in Friday over the New York Post report on Hunter Biden, saying there’s good reason to be highly skeptical but also slamming Twitter for the way it cracks down on users sharing the report.

Wallace told Bill Hemmer, “I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it’s just true.”

He noted reporting from the Washington Post that Trump’s own national security adviser warned him “that any information Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia.”

Wallace admitted he himself is “suspicious,” and added that it’s worth looking into further before remarking, “When it’s on the front page of the papers, when the president of the United States is talking about it, I think to cut off people from being able to even discuss it is a bridge too far.”

Twitter came under intense fire this week after they limited users from even posting a link to the report.

“If you want to put up something that says this is unverified, be careful, that’s fine, but to say to Americans, ‘The president talking about this, but we’re not going to let you talk about it,’ that troubles me,” he added.

Hemmer added that “there’s all kinds of garbage online” and asked, “Why pick this one?” He also criticized George Stephanopoulos for not bringing this up during Biden’s town hall.

Wallace noted that Twitter seems to have “ticked off everybody,” which he called “a pretty impressive feat.”

