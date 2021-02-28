SNL Cold Open Conducts Reality Show Competition for Covid Vaccine: ‘The Power Went Out…It’s First Come, First Stab!’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open mocked the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines by conducting a reality show competition — judged by Democrat governors who have botched their rollouts — called “So You Think You Can Get a Vaccine” to see who gets the shot first.

The game show was hosted by Kate McKinnon playing the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Hello. I’m America’s voice of reason and celebrity hall pass, for some reason,” the Fauci lookalike began. McKinnon then explained how the game would work.

“Getting the vaccine shouldn’t have to be a competition, but Americans will only want to get it if it means someone else can’t,” McKinnon added.

McKinnon then introduced the judges for the game show, which included Alex Moffatt playing Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Cecily Strong impersonating Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), and Pete Davidson playing Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

SNL actors Ego Nwodom, Melissa Villasenor, Heidi Gardner, and Bowen Yang then showed up on set as everyday people seeking to get the vaccine.

The SNL cold open closed with McKinnon’s Fauci announcing that the power had gone out at the local CVS, so the vaccines were now “first come, first stab.”

Watch the full cold open above, via NBC.

