SNL Returns With Dem Presidential Candidates Taking on Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live returned tonight with a cold open that highlighted President Donald Trump‘s appointment of Vice President Mike Pence to head up the government’s response to the coronavirus threat, as well as the latest developments with the Democratic presidential primary.

The skit began with Beck Bennett portraying Pence in the White House Press Room: “President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don’t believe in science. And I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith. Just like dinosaur bones or Timothee Chalet.”

Bennett’s character then announced that they were bringing in Dr. Ben Carson to help, played by Kenan Thompson.

“Hello. Hello. I’m Ben Carson. You know, the brain surgeon that they put in charge of housing and development. Well, this is something I actually do know about, and rest assured, in my expert opinion, it’s going to be bad.”

As the press conference continued, various Democratic presidential candidates interrupted, to offer their own suggestions on how to tackle the coronavirus problem and comment on the state of the race. A few quotes:

Joe Biden (played by tonight’s host, John Mulaney), referring to Biden’s victory in the South Carolina primary: “Guess who just kicked butt in South Cracker Barrel?”

Bernie Sanders (played by Larry David): “Hey, what about me possibly winning the nomination? Universal health care doesn’t sound too crazy now, does it?”

Elizabeth Warren (played by Kate McKinnon): “We need someone who can handle this that we can trust. Mayor Bloomberg supported George W. Bush, he supported Lindsey Graham, he funded SARS. He invented traffic. He was responsible for McDonald’s serving spaghetti. He wrote and directed the movie Cats…This is a bad man.”

Pete Buttigieg (played by Colin Jost): “Can I just mention, I’m the only candidate up here who’s not going to lose.” [Klobuchar: “To Trump?”] “No, to the coronavirus. You’re all in very high risk demographics.”

Amy Klobuchar (played by Rachel Dratch), said to Buttigieg: “Yeah, the whole moderate from the Midwest schtick is mine. So stay out of my center lane, bitch. I’m from Minnesota, so I will cut you in line at Target, son.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

