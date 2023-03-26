‘Someone Could Get Killed’: Jan 6 Committee Member Tells Acosta Trump Rally Rhetoric Even ‘More Overt and Blatant’ Than Before Jan 6

Former January 6 Select Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday that Donald Trump‘s rhetoric at Saturday’s rally and over the last week about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and others is even more overt and explicit than what led up to the Capitol riot.

Acosta played clips from Trump’s remarks Saturday in Waco, Texas and asked Rep. Lofgren about them.

“It’s the same language of incitement that we’ve heard time and again from the former president,” said Acosta. “We know that late last week, the House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, was talking about how he was worried that somebody could get killed with all of this rhetoric flying around. Are you worried about that, too?”

“I think it’s a concern,” said Lofgren. “The rhetoric that he’s using today is not dissimilar to the type of rhetoric he used prior to January 6.”

“In fact, in some ways, it’s more overt and blatant than the events leading up to January 6,” she said.

Lofgren brought up the Truth Social post that Trump eventually deleted, that featured a side-by-side image of Trump holding a baseball bat on the left and Bragg on the right. She also mentioned Trump’s insults and name-calling, and his explosive “death and destruction” messaging, as part and parcel with his comments at Saturday’s rally.

“This is cause for concern,” she said. “We know that certainly not all of his followers are inclined to take up arms, but there’s enough of them who are willing to do battle in his behalf that someone could get killed. And people were killed, obviously, on January 6th.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

