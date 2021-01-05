During his first show back in 2021, Stephen Colbert tackled President Donald Trump’s stunning phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), torching him for his latest attempt to steal the election.

“Happy New Year! 2020 is over!” Colbert said starting his Late Show monologue. “All that badness is finally behind us and we are off to a fresh start — with a raging pandemic and a president who’s trying to steal the election. Turns out 2020 is dropping some bonus tracks.”

The host then went on to address Trump’s “jaw-dropping” phone call with Raffensperger, warning his viewers to “buckle up” before listening to the conversation.

“This call is like if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the Access Hollywood bus,” Colbert joked introducing the call. “When you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Trump insisted that “It’s just not possible to have lost Georgia” and incessantly pushed baseless election conspiracy theories, including the debunked claim that there were thousands of dead voters in the state.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” the president even said at one point, begging for one more vote than President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory in the state.

“That’s all he wants. He just wants them to ‘find’ exactly how many votes he needs to win by one. Nothing fishy about that,” Colbert said.

The host then mocked Trump for asking Raffensperger if the “inner parts of the machines” were removed and “replaced” with “other parts,” quipping that he sounds like a grandpa complaining about technology.

“If he wants to steal an election, he really needs to sound less like your grandpa complaining about his phone,” Colbert said. “‘There used to be a button on the bottom, now it uses my face. What’d they do with the button? Did they hide it with the ballots inside those voting machines? I hope they don’t hide my face!’”

