A stunned Stephen Colbert offered some free legal advice to President Donald Trump, after the latter publicly called on Ukraine and China to launch a “major investigation” into his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden: “That is literally what they are impeaching your for! Don’t say that out loud!”

The Late Show host’s helpful counsel came at the end of a chaotic day where Trump openly suggested yet another country — this time, China — probe Biden, while standing on the White House lawn and House Democrats released a tranche of troubling text messages between his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and State Department officials engaged in a concerted campaign to get Ukraine to do the same.

“Yesterday, the president was asked a simple question: On that phone call, what was he asking the Ukrainian president to do to the Bidens? He wisely dodged it. Today, he took it straight in the face,” Colbert joked, before running video of Trump’s White House lawn call for double Biden investigations.

“What are you doing?!” Colbert yelled, aghast. “That is literally what they’re impeaching you for! Don’t say that out loud!”

“That’s like if Jeffrey Dahmer showed up in court wearing an apron that said ‘Kiss the cook,'” Colbert snarked.

But Colbert went on to make a very astute observation about Trump’s — and, by extension, the Republican Party’s — messaging strategy on the Ukraine-whistleblower scandal.

“I think this is what’s happening. Trump knows if something’s bad, you don’t admit it in public,” Colbert explained. “So, if he admits it in public, it must not be bad. He’s trying to normalize it. It’s like a husband saying, ‘Honey, I know you think it’s wrong for me to have sex with our neighbor, but if it were, why would I be doing it in the middle of your book club? Mmmkay, think!'”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

