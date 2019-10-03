President Donald Trump publicly asked China to investigate Joe Biden and his family for him as he faces an impeachment inquiry for asking another foreign power for election help.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump told reporters Thursday while leaving the White House for Florida.

“Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump continued. “So I would say that president Zelensky if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens. Because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal 100%. He had no knowledge of energy, didn’t know the first thing about it, all of a sudden he’s getting $50,000 a month plus a lot of other things.”

Trump then said he had not actually asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate his political opponent

“I haven’t, but it’s certainly something we can start thinking about because I’m sure that president XI does not like being under that kind of scrutiny where billions of dollars is being taken out of his country,” Trump said.

Trump also faces an ongoing trade war he instigated with China, and officials from the country are set to visit the U.S. next week.

Watch above, via CNN.

