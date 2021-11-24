Stephen Miller Says ‘Criminal’ Hillary Clinton Is the ‘Single Biggest Purveyor of Disinformation in the History of Our Country’

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller accused Hillary Clinton of trying “to overthrow democracy” because she repeatedly claimed Russia interfered in the 2016 election on Donald Trump’s behalf. The U.S. intelligence community has widely concluded that this was the case.

Fox News Primetime guest host Sean Duffy played several clips of Clinton and Rachel Maddow making this, and less substantiated allegations over the last several years. In one clip from 2017, Maddow claimed, “The presidency is effectively a Russian op.” In another, Clinton said, “I believe [Trump] knows he’s an illegitimate president.”

Duffy also played clips from Maddow’s interview with Clinton on Tuesday night in which the former secretary of state discussed disinformation and propaganda.

“Hillary Clinton complaining about disinformation is like Bernie Madoff complaining about honest accounting,” said Miller.

“The truth is that Hillary Clinton has been the single purveyor of disinformation in the history of our country,” he continued. “What she did to this democracy, what she did to President Trump, what she did to the administration, to our nation for four years by peddling this Russia collusion hoax, it’s criminal.”

Duffy said, “It kind of still shocks me that she’s roaming free, that she’s doing interviews, that she’s actually not in jail. She’s not actually behind bars for all she’s done.”

Miller reiterated his position that what Clinton did was “criminal” and referenced the infamous Steele dossier, which was funded in part by Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Let’s call it what it is,” said Miller. “This was an attempt to overthrow democracy. This was an attempt to delegitimize and destroy the duly elected president of the United States. I can’t say this with enough gravity, sincerity, or seriousness. What she did was criminal, and it is a threat to the very survival of the American system of government when you can go to a foreign spy and get foreign lies from a foreign nation to try to undermine our democracy. There must, must, must, at long last be accountability.”

Watch above via Fox News.

