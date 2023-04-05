Steve Doocy Criticizes Trump Going After Judge: ‘It Is a Very Bad Look to Attack the Family’

Steve Doocy was unafraid to call out former President Donald Trump’s criticism of the judge presiding over the hush money case, saying, “It’s a very bad look to go after his family.’

Judge Juan Merchan reportedly guided Trump to tone down rhetoric instead of issuing a gag order. Instead, he warned the former president not to incite violence, an apparent response to the former president’s warnings about forthcoming “death and destruction” if he is prosecuted.

During Tuesday’s speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump seemed to defy any judicial direction, calling out the judge’s family members. “And this is where we are right now,” the former president said toward the end of his speech. “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it.”

Doocy mentioned an earlier report from Lucas Tomlinson about a threatening post that Donald Trump made on Tuth Social that suggested there would be “death and destruction” if he were charged. Doocy noted how “the judge warned him and his attorneys to make sure that doesn’t happen. Six hours later, at Mar-a-Lago, the judge was attacked, the judge’s wife, and the judge’s daughter.”

Doocy then noted that the judge’s daughter “wound up on truth social in a bunch of social media sites yesterday because she works for a consulting firm that did work” for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Ainsley Earhardt appeared to tacitly defend Trump’s “attack,” saying, “Go on their website — we were scrolling through it yesterday — they represent a lot of Democrats, a lot of Progressive Democrats.”

“It is a very bad look to attack the family,” Doocy pushed back.

Brian Kilmeade correctly noted that Trump “didn’t say ATTACK the family, he mentioned them in a speech” before complimenting what he thought to be a “tight” speech.

Watch above via Fox News.

