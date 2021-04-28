Is the Biden administration fostering socialism in the United States? What if the specifics of the alleged “socialism” are remarkably popular with most Americans? And if you are a conservative opinion show, how can you effectively criticize President Joe Biden when most viewers seem to be in favor of his plans? ‘Tis a puzzlement!

Fox News’ challenge of covering the Biden Administration was neatly displayed Wednesday morning as Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy bickered engaged in a spirited discussion over education plans that Biden will reportedly unveil in his first speech to a joint session of Congress later in the day.

The White House unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending and tax plan Wednesday morning designed to expand access to education and safety-net programs for families. As the Washington Post framed this news, this is “the latest effort by President Biden to try to turn some of his campaign promises into a new policy. This comes after a massive $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief bill and a planned infrastructure bill that will likely cost roughly the same. Biden’s plan to fun this sharp spike in spending is to increase taxes for wealthy Americans and corporations.

Kilmeade opened the debate by predictably calling out what he sees as a redistribution of wealth. After listing the raft of spending bills the Biden administration has planned, Kilmeade said “All of a sudden you have a situation where you have a total distribution of wealth.”

“We’re going to have free community college, free for people that go but it’s going to cost half of America that money. Free pre-K and you have the spending bill on top of that,” before citing a previous Fox News guest who warned of a “restructuring of our government. It is now a basically a slowly but surely socialized economic system that we have.”

Showing once again why he’s become a reliable voice of reason on Fox & Friends, Doocy pointed out that each of the programs derided by Kilmeade are very popular among Americans according to recent polls.

“Here’s the thing. All the things is he going to talk about tonight are very popular. Universal free pre-k is popular. Free college is popular. Family leave is popular. Tax cuts are popular. Things like that,” he said. “And when they talk about raising taxes on the wealthy people, a majority of people in this country are okay with that.”

What followed was a bit of a predictable bicker fest over Biden’s plan to increase tax rates for the wealthy in which Ainsely Earhardt successfully pivoted to how “our money” paying for free college, perhaps unaware that she was seeing as tax increases on the wealthy as effecting the very richly rewarded television personalities.

