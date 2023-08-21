Steve Doocy Explains to Brian Kilmeade Why Trump is ‘Helping Joe Biden’ By Not Showing Up to Debates

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy suggested Monday morning that by skipping the GOP Primary debates, former President Donald Trump may actually be helping President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Trump announced on social media that he would not participate in Wednesday’s Fox News debate, the first GOP Primary debate ahead of the 2024 election. On Sunday, he announced he would be skilling all debates, citing his enormous lead in primary polls.

“By skipping the debates, though, Donald Trump may actually be helping Joe Biden because he’s giving Joe Biden an excuse for not debating Donald Trump,” Doocy said. “That’s one of the things that Ronna McDaniel told the former president when she was trying to get him to do the first debate. But he said, nope, not going to do it.”

“I don’t know how that would be, though. How could Joe Biden rationalize not going to get saved?” Kilmeade asked.

“Because if Donald Trump says everybody knows me, I don’t need to do it, then Joe Biden does. Everybody knows me,” Doocy explained, to which Earhardt added, “I have an excuse not to go!” from the perspective of Joe Biden.

“I mean, if he does want to do the debate, I could totally understand it because he can’t get through a sentence,” Kilmeade added. “If you watched him over the weekend, just slur his way through that mini summit and who knows what’s going to happen in Hawaii. Right.”



