Steve Doocy Swipes at Trump Reportedly Stashing Foreign Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago: Not What You Should Keep ‘In Your Post-Presidential Desk Drawer’

Steve Doocy maintained his criticism for Donald Trump’s handling of classified information in light of the latest reports about what kinds of documents the former president was keeping at Mar-a-Lago.

Fox & Friends interviewed Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Wednesday and led off the segment with the Washington Post’s reporting that some of the Mar-a-Lago documents pertained to the secret nuclear capabilities of an unknown foreign country. This information is so secret that even the FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago lacked the security clearance necessary to look at these documents.

So Doocy asked Rubio why would Trump store them at his estate.

“You can understand why when you first heard about this stuff, you heard, well, maybe it’s things like a note from Kim Jong-un to President Trump that he wanted to keep his hands on,” said Doocy. “But then, if true, this Washington Post report, highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago that only a cabinet-level officer or higher could even look at. That doesn’t seem like the kind of thing you should have in your post-presidential desk drawer.”

Throughout the Mar-a-Lago scandal, Doocy has stood out from many of his Fox News colleagues with his critiques of Trump’s custody of classified materials, and his rebukes for the vitriolic rhetoric Trump’s supporters have been using against the Department of Justice. Rubio, who is Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and a senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, responded to Doocy by scoffing at the report and claiming it was based on leaks designed to create an anti-Trump political narrative.

Let’s go back and understand that all of this information is coming from one side and one place, and that is sources with knowledge of the investigation. Well, who are the sources with knowledge of the investigation? The FBI and the Justice Department, and they are leaking to the media. So generally, when there is an investigation by FBI or Justice Department, they are not even acknowledging there is an investigation, much less leaking. These people, every single day, are strategically leaking information — that can’t be rebutted, by the way, or in any way analyzed — for a reason. That is politics, to influence the narrative, and so I’m first of all very skeptical of that.

Rubio groaned about the “constant leaks” surrounding the Mar-a-Lago documents, saying once more “the only reason to leak to the media is to influence the narrative, which tells you this is being politicized, which is doing damage to the FBI, the Justice Department, to important institutions in our country.” Brian Kilmeade completely bought into the senator’s talking points, wrapping the interview with the dismissive summary: “The FBI loses control. So let me go try to grab control back, 1-800-Washington Post, the same number they used for the Russian conspiracy, we know how that went.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com