Steve Schmidt Compares Bernie Sanders to Trump: We’re Seeing the Rise of a ‘Second Cult of Personality in the Country’

MSNBC political analyst Steve Schmidt has been going off for weeks about what a danger it would be if Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee for president, and he went off again today.

Nicolle Wallace and her panel talked about Sanders being the frontrunner and the growing scrutiny surrounding him. They showed the clip of Sanders last night on 60 Minutes talking about how not “everything is bad” in Castro’s Cuba.

Schmidt said again he’s concerned about Sanders going up against Trump because people like the “red-hot economy” and don’t want a “socialist revolution”:

“These positions will be caricatured by Trump and I think what a lot of Democrats are saying is that a Bernie Sanders nomination puts the House at risk, that when you look at the constellation of candidates that gave Democrats their majority in 2018 it was from moderate districts… What a lot of people are seeing is a rise now of a second cult pf personality in the country. And if there’s only one thing that’s worse for democracy than one cult of personality in the country, I would argue maybe it’s two.”

