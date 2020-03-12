MSNBC political analyst and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt told President Donald Trump to “stop lying” and “start telling the truth” about the coronavirus Thursday on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House.

After being asked by Nicolle Wallace whether he has any “quick advice for this White House,” Schmidt said, “Stop lying. Start telling the truth.”

“The American people deserve to be told the serious, full, total truth about the gravity of this situation and what to do about it. They deserve to know the facts, not nonsense, not spin,” he declared. “The President has divided this country for the last three and a half years. He has stoked a cold civil war. But the virus doesn’t care if you’re a Republican, if you’re wearing a MAGA hat, or you’re a Bernie brother. We’re all in it together and the President, for the first time, needs to step up.”

“He needs to act like a leader and he needs to understand maybe for the first time the seriousness and the honor of the office that he occupies in a time of national emergency and crisis as a pandemic is loose, the economy is cratering, and the American people are afraid,” Schmidt concluded. “He needs to do better.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

