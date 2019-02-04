Stuart Varney Attacks Uber’s ‘Really Bad’ $15 Minimum Wage: Rides Will Cost ‘A Few Extra Dollars’

To illustrate the “really bad consequences” of New York City’s $15 minimum wage, Fox Business host and multimillionaire Stuart Varney complained that the pay increase has resulted in Uber rides costing “a few extra dollars.”

“Will they never learn? A $15 an hour minimum wage has really bad consequences,” the host claimed on his new digital Fox Nation program, My Take with Stuart Varney. “One more example has just surfaced. Uber fares in New York City are going up and $15 an hour wage is the cause… Who cares if Uber riders pay more? Answer: Uber riders care, and thousands of ordinary people who shell out a few extra dollars to climb into a ride-sharing service.”

He continued by stating that he isn’t opposed to “a strong wage,” but is against “raising wages by legislation.”

“Have you been to an airport recently and seen the growing use of tablets for ordering food in restaurants? Far fewer expensive wait staff. No! You bring in technology to solve your minimum wage problem. Far fewer jobs. Far fewer youngsters getting their start. Go to Newark airport and look at the acres of restaurant space with humans just running food from the kitchen to the tablet. It’s really rather sad.”

In the past, Varney has complained about restaurant servers receiving a $15 minimum wage and suggested he will tip less because of the raise.

“If I walk into a restaurant and I know the waiter or waitress is making $15 an hour, way more than they used to make the previous year, I am going to say, ‘wait a minute am I going to give you 20 percent, 15 percent or whatever?’” Varney asked in January 2018.

