The View co-host Sunny Hostin on Monday compared Supreme Court justices’ claim to the right to privacy from protests outside their homes to a woman’s right to privacy to have an abortion.

Since Politico obtained and reported last week a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, there have been protests nationwide and outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. There are planned May 11 protests at the homes of the conservative justices – Roberts, Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, and Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion.

“I was watching a lot of the protests that were happening outside of some of the justices’ homes, and my understanding is that Justice Alito has had to go into hiding because of this, you know, draft opinion that was leaked,” said Hostin. “And while I think it is terrible that a Justice would have to go into hiding, I think it is really clear to the justices now that, as [guest co-host] Ana [Navarro] mentioned, 64 to 66 percent of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, right?”

Hostin continued:

And so that being said, maybe these protests, and maybe this outcry, gives Chief Justice Roberts some leverage for a more moderate approach because we saw during the hearing that he was looking for a way, a moderate way, to handle this case. And I just think when you have the Supreme Court Justices like Clarence Thomas coming out this weekend and saying at the 11th Circuit judicial conference that they will not be bullied, and that people need to live with outcomes they don’t agree with… … And then other Justices are saying you have no right to stand and freely protest — peacefully protest outside of our homes. We have a right to privacy. Well, women have a right to privacy as well, and women have a right to privacy with their bodies, and I’m just shocked that that’s what we’re hearing from men. That’s what we’re hearing from the justices. That’s what we’re hearing from, you know, Republicans, that people don’t have a right to protest these – this draft opinion when the Supreme Court has found that you have a right to protest in front of abortion clinics, that there can be no buffer zone.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com