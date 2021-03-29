Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy echoed the worried sentiments of CDC director Rochelle Walensky about how we’re not out of the woods on the Covid-19 pandemic yet.

Walensky gave an impassioned warning during Monday’s White House covid briefing saying she’s alarmed by the current trajectory of cases and deaths. “We have so much to look forward to, so much potential of where we are in so much reason for hope, but right now I am scared,” she said.

Murthy told Wolf Blitzer that Walensky was absolutely correct in putting into words the “deep concern” they all feel.

“There is some good news, no doubt. We have been able to vaccinate millions of people. We have come down from an all-time high in terms of infections and hospitalizations and deaths,” he noted.

However, he warned, “We have not come down all the way, and in fact, we have settled at a very high level of daily deaths. Nearly 1000. And now we’re starting to see cases go up again and starting to see hospital admissions go up again.”

Murthy said they’re very concerned about another surge.

“There is a light that is getting bigger and bigger at the end of this tunnel, but we are still in that tunnel.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]