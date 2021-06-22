Tapper Presses Dem Senator on Opposition to Filibuster: ‘Haven’t You Voted in Favor of Filibustering Republican Legislation?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned Senator Richard Blumenthal (D- CT) on Tuesday about his opposition to the filibuster, bringing up how Democrats have used the filibuster in the past.

“Senator, haven’t you voted in favor of filibustering Republican legislation,” Tapper asked, “not allowing them to even proceed to a discussion, an amendment process, and debate on a bill?”

“We have used the 60-vote threshold a number of times. For example…” Blumenthal responded

“You’re talking about it being corrupt, but you’ve used it, too,” Tapper said.

Blumenthal responded by saying “the dark money is corrupt” and called the filibuster “a rule that stymies majority vote.”

He said many Democrats have decided “enough is enough” because of how Republicans “overuse, abuse, and misuse” the filibuster.

One of the Democrats adamantly opposed to killing the filibuster is Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ), who penned an op-ed Monday defending her position.

Sinema argued in part that Democrats should want the filibuster to stay in place “to protect against attacks on women’s health, clean air and water, or aid to children and families in need.”

“Does she not have a point?” Tapper asked. “The 60-vote threshold is there to encourage compromise. And Democrats could very well be in the minority again very soon.”

Blumenthal argued that the filibuster “inhibits compromise because in order to reach a solution… you need 10 Republicans, not just one or two, but 10 of them, which is a high threshold.”

He expressed hope that Sinema and Joe Manchin would eventually come around to the position that “we need to abolish or radically reform the filibuster because it inhibits democracy.”

