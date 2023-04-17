Tarlov Decries House Republicans’ Hearing on Crime in New York: ‘Go to Alabama’

Jessica Tarlov slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and other Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee after the panel held a field hearing in Manhattan. The hearing aimed to ostensibly highlight crime as a problem in large cities run by Democrats.

Monday’s edition of The Five on Fox News featured yet another segment on crime in large cities such as New York, where the network is headquartered even though Fox regularly portrays the city as an unlivable hellhole with danger lurking around every corner.

Tarlov noted that during the hearing, some Democrats pointed out that districts with Republican representation actually have higher crime rates.

“Kevin McCarthy, Bakersfield,” she said, noting the House speaker’s hometown. “You have more of a chance of being a victim of violent crime if you live there than you do in New York City. They should have these meetings in Memphis, in St. Louis, tour the country. Go to Toledo. Go to Alabama. I mean, what went on in Alabama this weekend, heart-wrenching.”

Over the weekend, four people were shot and killed at a sixteen-year-old’s birthday party.

Tarlov went on to say the hearing was Republicans’ retribution for the indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

“This is not about New York City,” she continued. “And they turned it into that because of Alvin Bragg. They wanted to show fealty to Donald Trump at this moment, where he is saying that Alvin Bragg is coming for him because if they cared about crime, they would show up in a city where crime is worse than it is here.”

Co-host Dana Perino said the New York hearing “is the first of many.”

“I’m sure they will be in Jim Jordan’s hometown and Kevin McCarthy’s hometown next,” Tarlov joked.

