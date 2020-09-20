Ted Cruz Says He Doesn’t Know if Republicans Have the Votes to Confirm a Supreme Court Justice

Sen. Ted Cruz said he didn’t know whether Republicans had the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee to the Supreme Court.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, the Texas Republican said he wanted the nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat to be confirmed by the Senate before Election Day in a few weeks.

“Do you have the votes now to confirm before the election?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“You know, I don’t know,” Cruz said. “I don’t know the answer to that. I believe we will. I think it is particularly important that the Senate take it up and confirm this nomination before the election.”

Cruz went on to falsely claim that Joe Biden “has been explicit” that “if he doesn’t win, he’s going to challenge this election.” Stephanopoulos fact checked the claim, pointing out that Biden has not said he will refuse to accept the results.

When asked at CNN’s Town Hall last week if he would commit to accepting the results of the election, Biden replied, “Sure, the full results. Count every vote.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs 50 votes to confirm a Trump nominee this year, with Vice President Mike Pence acting as a tie-breaker. Republicans have a 53 seat majority in the Senate, but a few GOP lawmakers have expressed reservations about voting on a nominee after the Merrick Garland fiasco.

