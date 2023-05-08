Text Message Shows Jesse Watters Wanted Fellow Fox Host Neil Cavuto Fired: ‘Need Some Fresh Blood. Should Hire Some Trump People’

Fox News host Jesse Watters wanted Fox News colleague Neil Cavuto canned, according to a newly released text message obtained by Confider.

Watters also wanted the network to move on from Chris Wallace, who left Fox News in 2021 to join CNN. Cavuto remains with Fox, where he hosts Your World. He also anchors Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Fox Business Network.

Texts between Watters and Tucker Carlson show the two men were unhappy with the direction of the network the month following the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson also seemed annoyed at then-President Donald Trump’s behavior in the wake of that contest. Trump spent weeks falsely claiming the election was rigged against him. Carlson, though he privately expressed some skepticism about the charge, publicly suggested on air Trump was right.

“It’s so sad,” he texted Watters in December 2020. “He’s going to break some shit. He already is. Wish I knew where to run. But I’ll die here.”

“Wallace Cavuto and other [sic] have got to go,” Watters texted elsewhere in their exchange. “Need some fresh blood. Should hire some trump [sic] people.”

Cavuto is widely respected among rank-and-file Fox News employees.

For his part, Carlson also complained about a Fox colleague. In the texts with Watters, he expressed having beef with reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

“This girl apparently works for us in the ‘news’ division, though I’d be stunned if she’s ever broken a story,” he texted. “She was on Twitter last night calling out Hannity, and accusing Trump of planning to ‘steal’ the election. Can’t continue.”

In February, it was revealed in a court filing that Carlson texted Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham about Heinrich. He wanted her fired over a fact check on Twitter about false election allegations.

“Please get her fired,” Carlson said. “Seriously… What the fuck? I’m actually shocked. It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

