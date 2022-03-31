‘Thank You, Person Speaker’: Republican Trolls Ketanji Brown Jackson on House Floor, Says ‘I’m Not a Biologist’

Rep. Bob Goode (R-VA) mocked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the House floor Thursday after remarks she made in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

During Brown’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked Jackson, “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?”

The judge replied, “No. I can’t.”

Blackburn was taken aback. “You can’t?”

Jackson responded, “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Good took to the floor to voice his opposition to the Affordable Insulin Now Act. If enacted, the legislation would cap certain insulin products at $35 or 25% of an insurance plan’s negotiated price.

“Thank you, Person Speaker,” said Good, addressing the chair. “I say Person Speaker because I’m not a biologist, and out of respect to our Supreme Court nominee I don’t feel qualified to say Madam Speaker.”

Good went on to state he opposes the insulin bill because, for Democrats, it is a “gateway to their dream of fully socialized medicine.”

The freshman congressman has been a controversial figure since taking office. Like most House Republicans, voted not to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. He was also one of 21 Republicans to vote against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who responded to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. In January of this year, he refused to attend the State of the Union address, citing a Covid-19 testing requirement.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

