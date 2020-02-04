CNN’s Jake Tapper tonight described President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as more “red meat” than focused on “uniting the room or uniting the country.”

He also said that “it included some things that were just not true.”

Tapper called out Trump’s comments about a pledge to American families about protecting preexisting conditions as “just not factual”:

“I mean, it’s just a lie, the administration has tried to end guarantees for preexisting conditions. They’ve supported lawsuits, they’ve supported legislation to get rid of it. And even when they talk about how they don’t support taking away health care guarantee for people with preexisting conditions, what they refuse to commit to is making sure that the health insurance is the same price for people who do have preexisting conditions… It’s just a falsehood.”

Tapper did add Trump said some “unequivocally good” things during his speech, like lower unemployment numbers.

You can watch above, via CNN.

