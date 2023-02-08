‘The Level of White Trashdom… Is Staggering’: Carville Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republicans Over SOTU Heckling

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville referred to Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as “White trash” several times during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber. He also said Greene could use fashion tips from freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

While discussing President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address and Republicans’ heckling it at various points, Carville said, “I tell people I have the equivalent of a Ph.D. in White trashology, and we saw real White trash on display.”

He continued, “Let me tell you something about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – she dresses like White trash. She really needs a fashion consultant, I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her own White trashdom.”

At that point, Melber cut in and said, “Well, I’ll say, James, her thing was saying, ‘Oh, the outfit was supposed to do the spy balloon, the antics.'”

He then tried to pivot, asking Carville, “I wonder what you think on policy, where the president is basically… this is what he has to deal with. For folks that don’t follow it every day, but tune in and watched the State of the Union, it’s kind of a reminder, ‘Hey, you reach across the aisle and this is what you get sometimes.'”

Carville explained that Republicans’ “lust for cutting Social Security and Medicare is well-documented” in the last 30 years.

“President Biden is 1000% right on this, and he’s right to press ahead, and I thought he had a great night last night,” he said.

Still, Carville circled back to give more thoughts on the behavior of Republicans. “The level of White trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering. I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

