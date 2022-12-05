‘The Most What?’: Anderson Cooper Reacts to James Carville Coining a New Word to Describe Herschel Walker’s Campaign

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville coined a new term to describe Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign, which will come to an end on Tuesday – win or lose.

The Georgia Republican will face Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Tuesday’s runoff after neither candidate received a majority of votes in November’s general election. Warnock received more votes but fell just short (49.44%) of the amount needed to prevent a runoff. The senator appears to be the slight favorite heading into Tuesday’s contest.

Walker is one of several high-profile, first-time candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s installment of CNN’s AC360, Carville offered his assessment of the state of the race.

“Herschel Walker is running the most buffonic Senate campaign I’ve ever seen in American history,” Carville began. As he continued speaking, a nonplussed Anderson Cooper asked Carville to repeat himself.

“The most what?” he queried.

“Buffonic,” Carville responded. “It’s derivative word – ‘buffoon.'”

“Ok,” a chuckling Cooper replied.

Despite Carville’s derisive attitude toward Walker’s campaign, he nevertheless expressed concern that perhaps Democrats have become complacent.

“This Democratic happy talk worries me a little bit,” Carville continued. “The polling I’ve seen is tight. I mean, Warnock’s got a slight lead, but this is Georgia and anything can happen. And this happy talk, I hope no Democrats see this and decide to stay home because they’re going to have to carry through Election Day.”

Cooper followed up on Carville’s opener.

“James, I’ve got to ask, what was particularly buffonic about Walker’s campaign?” he asked.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Carville answered. “Good air replacing bad air in China, werewolves can beat vampires. I mean what else can you do? That’s ludicrous, and I can’t think of another Senate campaign that has said as many ludicrous and silly things as Herschel Walker has said.”

Watch above via CNN.

