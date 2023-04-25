The View Admits Don Lemon Said ‘Some Dumb Things’ While Comparing His Firing to Tucker Carlson’s

The View acknowledged Don Lemon’s controversies of the past, even as they rejected the idea that his firing from CNN has any similarity to Fox News’ ousting of Tucker Carlson.

After continuing their celebration of Carlson’s firing from Fox, The View turned its attention on Tuesday to the drama surrounding Lemon’s termination at CNN. Whoopi Goldberg introduced the conversation by referring to Lemon’s “controversial on-air statements” and recurring rumors about his attitude toward his female colleagues.

Sunny Hostin admitted to being biased because of her friendship with Lemon, but she said “I don’t believe, in my experience with him, that he’s a misogynist. I believe he loves women.” She then declared that she hates the comparisons between the firings of Lemon and Carlson.

“That is a false equivalency!” She exclaimed. “Don, yes, said some things that were sexist and I think ageist. He apologized for them, and received formal training.”

Joy Behar got in next, accusing Carlson of “fomenting bigotry” while Lemon was “fighting bigotry.”

“There’s a big difference there,” Behar said. “And yes, [Lemon] did say some dumb things…”

“And apologized!” Hostin interjected. “Tucker Carlson never apologized for anything!”

Sara Haines also acknowledged Lemon’s past apologies, though she hypothesized that his termination “was coming down the pike for a while” under CNN’s new management. Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that Lemon “could have a big future somewhere else,” while Carlson will be limited to making his own stream for himself.

Goldberg also questioned whether Lemon was a misogynist, given that CNN allowed him to co-host a show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

“If you’re concerned that somebody is a misogynist,” she said, “why would you put them with two women to do a show if you feel that way?”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com