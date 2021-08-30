The View is tapping a series of conservative politicians and pundits to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Meghan McCain when the talk show returns in September.

McCain, who was often a contentious presence during her four years co-hosting The View, left in June at the end of the 24th season.

The show will be returning to its studio in New York City for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic for a new season on September 7, ABC announced Monday.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines will be joined by a rotating cast of conservative women, several of whom worked previously in politics: Former Bush secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, former GOP congresswoman Mia Love, and former HP CEO and presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.

On the news side of the spectrum, guest hosts will include CNN host S.E. Cupp, CNN analyst Mary Katharine Ham, former Fox News co-host Eboni K. Williams, and former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

The list of guest co-hosts also includes Alyssa Farah, who served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director.

Ana Navarro will continue to make appearances as a guest co-host, according to ABC.

“25 years is such an incredible milestone,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. “We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We’ll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as ‘taking a little time’ to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel.”

This post has been updated with additional information about the guest hosts’ past work experience.

