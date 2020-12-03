The View pummeled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her attempt to defend Donald Trump’s coronavirus leadership by deflecting to the failings of the president’s critics.

The show kicked off with a focus on McEnany’s latest press briefing in which she looped footage of “Democrat hypocrisy” and poor behavior that goes against Covid safety guidelines. Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged that “you will find Democrats, Independents and Republicans acting kind of stupidly” throughout the pandemic, but she smacked McEnany to comparing that to the “entire government” acting “stupidly.”

“All this finger pointing doesn’t change the fact that the man who runs the country knew in January we were heading for a cliff. So this is really on him,” Goldberg continued. “You know, people are dumb. They make mistakes. They do stuff, but an entire government…It’s apples and oranges. Every day, this government and the people who head it — on one side at least — saying we’re not doing anything. We don’t want to do anything.”

Sara Haines concurred, saying she is frustrated when politicians who “know better” get caught flouting safety guidelines since it fuels the narrative that the coronavirus isn’t such a major threat. When Joy Behar got in, she ran through a list of prominent Republicans who’ve contracted the virus (including McEnany), then ripped the press secretary’s “false equivalency.”

“Yes, we should say that the Democrats should watch themselves and not act like a bunch of jerks which I agree with, but come on!” Behar said. “We’re talking about a tsunami versus a trickle, all right?”

Ana Navarro rounded out this side of the conversation by arguing that it’s impossible to compare Trump to Joe Biden in terms of the examples both have set throughout the health crisis.

Watch above, via ABC.

