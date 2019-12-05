The View had a heated debate Thursday over Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan and her controversial quip about Barron Trump before the House Judiciary Committee .

Whoopi Goldberg led the segment’s review on the Karlan’s casual wordplay about President Donald Trump’s son. Goldberg dismissed the outrage from conservatives by noting that Karlan wasn’t attacking Barron so much as making a point about the Constitution forbidding his dad from bestowing titles of nobility.

“Maybe they missed this part, but she was not speaking about the child,” Goldberg said. “She was speaking about his name and how it played into what he could not do…She was not being disrespectful or nasty, and even if you thought there was something questionable about the joke, you might have just said, you know, I don’t know if I would have made that joke, but I understand where you are coming from.”

Joy Behar chalked the outrage up to conservatives who don’t have a sense of humor, and she asked “why aren’t they concerned about the 70,000 children being held at the border?” While Goldberg, Behar and guest host Bari Weiss were in agreement on Karlan’s “pun,” Abby Huntsman interjected to call it a “sick” and “a low blow.”

When asked to explain, Huntsman argued that the children of politicians are completely off-limits, and Democrats “continue to give Republicans ammunition and headlines” to let them distract from impeachment. This led to a brief spat with Behar, but when Goldberg tried to move the conversation along, Sunny Hostin jumped in and called it “ill-advised and quite frankly just dumb” for Karlan to make a “joke” during her hearing.

Despite Goldberg’s attempts to segue to a conversation about food stamps, the panel continued to gravitate around the Barron kerfuffle. Things got especially hot when Huntsman agreed with Behar that the detainment of migrant children is a problem, but said it doesn’t “equate” with the Karlan situation, and “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

“It had nothing to do with Barron,” Goldberg said in the midst of their sparring. “Only his name. It’s just his name.”

Watch above, via ABC.

