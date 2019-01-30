The View Confronts Christie on Why He Backed Trump: He Trashed You Over Bridgegate, ‘Those Are Shots Fired!’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared on The View this morning to talk about his new book, and the hosts pressed him on his decision to end up supporting Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Meghan McCain called that infamous moment when Christie endorsed Trump the beginning of Trump becoming normalized in the GOP race. “You at the time said we are not electing an entertainer-in-chief, and then seemed to have a quick change of heart,” she said. “What made you change that decision?”

Christie said Trump was clearly going to be the nominee at that point, so he decided to accept that and “get moving to try to get him to be better than he is.”

“How’s that working out?” Joy Behar asked.

Christie defended his decision while conceding he has problems with some of what Trump has done in office.

Sunny Hostin brought up how Trump publicly lashed out at Christie over Bridgegate and said, “This Bridgegate almost brought you down as governor. He lied about it. And then you get on national television and stump for him. How do you reconcile that within yourself? Because in my world, those are shots fired! You call me a criminal, I’m not stumping!”

“Yeah, those were shots fired,” Christie said. But he argued that in politics, this happens every day and that sometimes you just have to brush it off. He also shared the conversation he had with Trump after his public attacks.

