Kirsten Gillibrand Knocked Beto as Selfish for Not Spreading Fundraising Surplus Around, Sources Tell WSJ

New York senator and 2020 election candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (D) is reportedly taking shots at Beto O’Rourke for being inconsiderate to his fellow Democrats during his run for office last year.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gillibrand recently attended a private dinner with lawmakers in Iowa, where sources in attendance say she complained that O’Rourke should have shared some of the money he raised in 2018 during his failed effort to unseat Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The way Gillibrand and other Democrats see it, part of the $80 million O’Rourke raised could’ve gone towards other left leaning political candidates, even amid his disputes with party members like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

From the report:

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, during her first swing through Iowa as a presidential candidate, told a private dinner of state lawmakers that Mr. O’Rourke was selfish for not sharing any of his 2018 fundraising haul with down-ballot Democrats, according to two people in attendance. An aide to Ms. Gillibrand disputed the characterization of the conversation.

Even though O’Rourke’s congressional bid didn’t work out, political observers frequently wonder if he’ll jump into the already-crowded pool of Democratic primary candidates for the 2020 election. O’Rourke still has a knack for generating energy among the left, but others remain skeptical about his positions on multiple issues and whether his political visions and his image reflect reality.

