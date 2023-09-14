The View Explodes After Sunny Hostin Declares Biden Will ‘Lose the Black Vote’ If He Drops Harris From the Ticket

ABC’s The View hit on two hot political stories, but one of them caught the panel off guard. After showing a clip of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussing Vice President Kamala Harris, co-host Sunny Hostin warned President Joe Biden that if he drops Harris from the ticket, he will “lose the Black vote.” And the panel jumped. Not literally, but they were definitely surprised.

After last week’s dire CNN poll showing a severe lack of enthusiasm and support for Biden, some are also pointing to Harris as part of the problem. A poll from June showed just how unpopular she was, and she hasn’t been able to make up the difference since then. Some in the media have even raised the question of dropping her from the ticket in 2024. According to Hostin, that would not be a wise move:

Can I say this very quickly? Over the past five elections, where you’ve had a Democrat win, they needed the Black vote. Ninety-one percent of African-Americans voted for Biden and will continue to vote for Biden if Kamala is his running mate. I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris because we will not support you.

The panel were incredulous at the statement, and Whoopi Goldberg was the first to chime in:

Goldberg: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Hold up. I know your opinion is valid and beautiful and all of that, but when was the last time you saw anybody get rid of a vice president? [Crosstalk] Sarah Haines: If it was Biden and [former President Donald] Trump? Hostin: If Biden… If Biden gets rid of Kamala Harris and inserts someone else, he will lose the Black vote. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Even if it’s another black woman like Val… Hostin: We’re not interchangeable. Griffin: And no one is saying you are, but you wouldn’t vote in an election against Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and Black women wouldn’t vote? Joy Behar: I think that you, I mean… Griffin: But I want to know the answer to that. Behar: I don’t want to whitesplain, but you might be underestimating the Black community of voters. Hostin: I don’t think I am. Griffin: You would really sit out an election– you said I was throwing my vote away if I wrote in another Republican. Hostin: I did. Griffin: Are you not throwing away your vote by not supporting Biden if he drops Harris? Goldberg: I’m sorry, y’all. She is not going anywhere. Let’s start with that. So, this is a lot of hypothetical B.S. meant to make your mind explode.

Watch the full video via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com