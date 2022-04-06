The View Gangs Up on Ex-Trump Spox Stephanie Grisham: ‘Why Does This Sound Like Fox News?!’

The View’s permanent co-hosts sparred on Wednesday with guest co-host and former Trump spokesperson Stephanie Grisham over the issue of immigration, with one of the co-hosts asking Grisham why she was parroting Fox News talking points.

Sunny Hostin remarked that it doesn’t matter whether someone comes to the United States legally or illegally.

“A person who is unable to or unwilling to return to his home country because of various reasons. in this country, once you enter the country, you have a right, a legal right because of our constitution, because of the strength of our laws to ask for asylum,” she said.

“Does it matter how you come in?” asked Whoopi Goldberg.

“No, it does not. No, it does not,” replied Hostin. “When you say they’re coming in illegally, I take umbrage to that, especially because 14,000 Haitians were expelled under the Biden administration. Especially because 76,000 afghans were welcomed, which they should have been. And because this administration is willing to take over 100,000 Ukrainians.”

“Which I agree with,” said Grisham, referring to Ukrainian refugees coming to the United States.

“So it seems to me that the law is okay for some people, but not okay for people that look like me,” said Hostin. “I don’t like that.”

“I don’t agree with that,” said Grisham regarding Hostin’s take, which she called “low-hanging fruit.”

Grisham was trying to make a point about legal immigration – only to be interrupted, which caused her to say “Can I finish?”

“There are bad people who are also coming in this country. China, knowing our borders are opening, will now have fentanyl come across the borders like crazy and 100,000 people a day…,” said Grisham, who was interrupted by Joy Behar, who asked, “Why does this sound like Fox News?”

“It does,” said Hostin.

“Because I’m a Republican and I’m sorry about that,” said Grisham.

“But are you spewing, like, talking points,” asked Behar.

“No,” said Grisham.

“Well, where are your numbers,” asked Behar.

“I’ve lived in Arizona and saw these things,” said Grisham.

“How many could you see, you’re one person,” said Behar, causing Grisham to shake her head in disbelief as Behar was laughing.

Sara Haines jumped into the conversation and sympathized with Grisham. Haines remarked that, as much as she would love to “bring them all in,” the United States is ill-equipped to handle an influx of those crossing the Southern Border.

“Our boat is not at its strongest,” she said. “The lifeboat is not at its strongest. We are dealing with the highest inflation in 40 years, we’re in a war, trying to avoid a World War III.”

The discussion came about as the Biden administration is set to end Title 42, a health protocol that allowed for the expedited turning away of immigrants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com