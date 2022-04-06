Sarah Palin Says It’s ‘Insulting’ Biden Chose Supreme Court Nominee ‘Based on Race and Gender’

Former Alaska governor and current Congressional candidate, Sarah Palin, raised eyebrows on Tuesday night when she told a right-wing media outlet that Biden choosing his Supreme Court nominee based on race and gender is “insulting.”

“It’s pretty insulting that [Biden] decided to just create those parameters and stick within that because, you know, not that she’s not qualified, but there are so many good qualified constitutionalists out there who could be chosen for that highest court in the land,” Palin said of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is expected to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, during her first interview on Real America’s Voice.

“It was just unfortunate that Biden put himself in that box and stayed in it,” she added.

Palin, who Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) picked from obscurity to become his vice presidential nominee in 2008, was also once accused of being an identity-based pick. For example, in August 2008, a USA Today headline read, “Experts: Palin chosen for women’s votes.”

“Republican presidential candidate John McCain’s surprise pick of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate is an attempt to court women still angry after the most promising female presidential candidate in history lost a bruising Democratic primary, strategists in both parties agree,” the article argued of Palin, who made history as the first woman on a GOP presidential ticket.

The irony of Palin’s comments was not lost on many a Twitter user, who weigh in on just about everything. “Irony just committed suicide,” jested one popular account, while linking to Palin’s Tuesday comments.

“I don’t think she is right for the Supreme Court,” Palin added during the interview. “She did not have the most basic fundamental answers to the most basic fundamental questions being posed to her from those on the Hill.”

“It kind of shocked me that she seemed so ill-prepared, really, to be able to answer a simple question like, ‘What’s a woman?'” she added. “Our first-, second-, third-graders can answer that one.”

