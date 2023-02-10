The View Hosts Celebrate Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview with ‘Election Deniers’ At Fox News

The majority of the hosts of The View agreed President Joe Biden should have no part in a Fox News interview before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The hosts discussed reports Biden would be skipping a traditional interview with Fox shortly before both the network and White House confirmed no interview was in the cards. The network said in a statement to Variety the White House declined a Fox News interview. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre meanwhile tweeted that Fox canceled an agreed upon interview with Fox Soul.

The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 10, 2023

“The game airs on Fox this year, that’s the problem,” Joy Behar said during a Friday segment covering Biden’s plans for the game.

Behar argued Biden has no reason to be interviewed by Fox News because it harbors so many of his harshest critics.

“There is the issue of they still say he didn’t really win the election, those people over there at Fox. They keep saying he’s a liar when they’re the liars. Why would he go over there?” she said.

Sunny Hostin claimed an interview would “normalize the misinformation network.”

“I have trouble believing that he should sit down even with a Shannon Bream or a Bret Baier because the bottom line is they work for a network that puts forth conspiracy theories, they [have] election deniers,” she said.

Sarah Haines also argued Biden has more to “lose than gain” coming off of his State of the Union address.

The sole voice to argue Biden should do the interview was former Donald Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin who argued against promoting “echo chambers.” At one point she cited Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Fox appearances as successful.

“He’s so much smarter than all of them, so it’s easy for him,” Hostin said.

Watch above via ABC.

