Following President Joe Biden’s town hall on Tuesday night, during which he declared he was “tired of talking about” Donald Trump, the hosts of The View debated whether or not the former president should stay relevant.

Whoopi Goldberg opened up the conversation by addressing Trump’s recent scathing letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which labeled the minority leader as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

The host noted that Trump urged Republican senators to continue supporting him, claiming that if they side with McConnell in the future, “they will not win again.”

“So can they afford to stop talking about him?” Goldberg asked her fellow hosts. “I think they can, Joy, but what do you think?”

Joy Behar pointed out that he still has support from the majority of Republican voters, adding that as long as he is a key figure in the party, he will continue to be relevant.

The host went on to note that certain communities, including Asian Americans, are still facing abuse due to Trump’s rhetoric amid the coronavirus pandemic — explaining that although he’s out of the White House, his actions remain impactful.

“This morning I was watching a show about these horrible people attacking elderly Asians. You know, spitting on them, beating up old people because they’re Asian in this country,” Behar added. “Who started that? Who started that? Who put out the word that it was open season on Chinese Americans, probably, because of the so-called Wuhan Virus? Okay? Things like that, that he has done, that we still feel the repercussions of. Those children that he locked up at the border, they’re going to feel the repercussions of his stupid behavior.”

Sarah Haines agreed with her co-host, adding that they cannot afford to quit Trump completely, as long as he “remains a force in the Republican party.”

Haines clarified that she believes they should be stricter regarding coverage, only amplifying his presence when there is actually news to report on.

“Trump is clickbait,” she added. “He’s always going to have a better sound bite than the next guy, and it forces us to allow him to Kanye West the mic on every narrative. Biden did exactly what people wanted from him in the election. He handled his town hall with information. Empathy. He did everything we have been waiting for, and he’s showing us what we all should be doing, which means, let’s pick our moments.”

Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin both warned of potential repercussions to ignoring Trump — who, as Hostin claimed, is now a “twice impeached, disgraced president.”

“Republicans picked up 15 congressional seats in the last election, so I still believe there’s hope for the future, but the best way I can describe what’s happening with Trump — this is like in any monster movie where Godzilla is underwater in the ocean, and it looks like it’s calm, and people are above in their boats in the sea, and you’re waiting for him to come back up and scream. But, make no doubt, Godzilla is still there, and there will be a sequel to this,” McCain said of Trump.

“This isn’t over, and I think the idea that we’re just going to ignore him and it’s going to go away, I don’t have faith in that. I think he’s going to come back with a vengeance.”

