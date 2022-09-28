The View’s Joy Behar Expresses Confidence Ron DeSantis Will ‘Handle’ Hurricane Ian: ‘He’s Not Stupid’

The View co-host Joy Behar expressed confidence that Ron DeSantis will “handle” Hurricane Ian, saying that the Republican Florida governor is “not stupid.”

During Wednesday’s episode, co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “What are we going to see from the individual mayors and what kind of leadership will we see from DeSantis?”

“I think we should wait a day or two and let this do what it’s going to do,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

“He’ll be fine. I think he’ll handle it,” said Behar, referring to DeSantis. “He’s not stupid.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called the hurricane response a test for DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November and is a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

“This is a moment I think for DeSantis to show he’s a leader of all Floridians. That it’s not about politics. I would encourage him, don’t even call your political team for the next week,” she said. “Focus on helping the people of Florida, the Democrats, people whose counties are never going to vote for you. He’s smarter than Trump. I think we all kind of recognize this. I actually expect to see very competent leadership from him on this.”

“It’s not saying much, but he is smarter [than Trump],” said Hostin.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com