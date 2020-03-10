ABC’s The View co-host Sunny Hostin confronted former 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) over his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden after ripping him in past Democratic debates on race relations in America.

Hostin began by calling out Booker on his past criticism of Biden.

“Some people see this as quite the about-face considering how much you clashed with him over criminal justice reform, racial issues when you were on the debate stage,” Hostin stated “You’ve also famously shared your concerns about his ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling.

“I think you said once, ‘there’s a saying in my community, you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.’ So what changed for you?” asked the co-host.

Booker replied, “Nothing changed.”

The senator then elaborated on why he is backing the former VP, citing Biden’s ability to beat President Donald Trump in November.

“I said at the very beginning of this that I’m going to support — if I don’t win, I’m going to support the candidate who can best beat Donald Trump, and I’m doing exactly that,” the New Jersey senator said. “When you’re in a primary, you’re running because you think you’re the best person, so of course, you’re going to have critiques. The reality is Joe, and I actually bonded during the primaries.”

Booker then dismissed previous fiery clashes between the duo.

“We had some exchanges, but they were always done with a sense of dignity, not trying to tear down the character of the other person,” Booker added.

As for the jab Booker once took at Biden on the former VP over not hearing the voices of the African American communities authentically, he responded on the program Tuesday, stating it was “done with humor and with grace.”

“You’re quoting a joke when I talked about being all up in the Kool-Aid. That was a criticism, but it was done with humor and with grace, and so this is something we need right now,” Booker concluded.

