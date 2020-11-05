The View’s Sunny Hostin Slams Trump Voters: Backing a Racist Who Botched Covid Response is ‘Despicable,’ ‘Selfish,’ and ‘Un-American’

The final tally is not yet in, but The View‘s Sunny Hostin is still dismayed by the number of people who voted for President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of the ABC daytime show — its first since Election Day after having been pre-empted for news coverage on Wednesday — Hostin, along with colleague Joy Behar, were struck by the high number of votes Trump received, even though it may not be enough for him to defeat former Vice President Joe Biden.

Behar, for her part, speculated that the outcome would have been different were it not for Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“This election was disheartening in many ways, because we see that half the country ignores the terrible things that he’s done for whatever reason,” Behar said. “If Trump wasn’t such a bad politician, I’m afraid he might have won in a landslide.”

Hostin went further — bashing those who cast their ballot for the incumbent.

“For the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist, and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of 250,000 American deaths,” Hostin said. “Yet 50 percent of America saw all of that, and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.’ And that is really disheartening, because for me, that means that you are selfish.”

“I’m not going to say that 50 percent of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel that they are doing okay, and that they will do better under that type of presidency. And that, I think, is despicable! It is un-American!”

Sara Haines took issue with Hostin calling the Trump voters “selfish,” arguing that, by its very nature, “voting is a selfish thing.”

“That’s their vote,” Haines said. “And they’re just as American as we are.”

Hostin countered by saying, “The problem, Sara, though, is that our very democracy is founded on the notion of collective spirit. We the people, for the people, by the people. And unless you have that collective social contract, our democracy fails. So when you see 50 percent of the country just looking the other way at the plight of 50 percent or more of the country — at the plight of the LGBTQ community, at the plight of African-Americans, at the plight of immigrants that their children are being torn from them at the border, at the plight of people that are losing their spouses, their children, their brothers, their sisters from a deadly virus because this president could not control it because he lied to us — when you see that and you still continue to vote for yourself…”

Whoopi Goldberg, at that point, cut the concersation short. But the debate picked up after a commercial break.

Watch both parts of the discussion above, via ABC.

