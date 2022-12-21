‘There’s One Way to Get Nick Fuentes to Shut His Mouth’: MSNBC Analyst Mocks White Nationalist’s Jan. 6 Committee Testimony

MSNBC Legal analyst Neal Katyal reacted to the House Jan. 6 committee’s Wednesday release of deposition transcripts from 34 witnesses. In many if not most cases, witnesses invoked their Fifth Amendment right to avoid potentially incriminating themselves.

In some instances, they used it to avoid answering simple questions such as, “How old are you?”

One of those interviewed was Nick Fuentes, a notorious White nationalist known for his unhinged and racist rants. The committee subpoenaed Fuentes in January. In a press release announcing the subpoena, the panel stated:

Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey are leaders of the “America First” or “Groyper” movement and were present on the Capitol grounds on January 6th. Both individuals participated in events prior to January 6th promoting unsupported claims about the election, including at the November 14th, 2020 Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. and the December 12th, 2020 Stop the Steal rallies, also in Washington, D.C., where they called for the destruction of the Republican Party for failing to overturn the election.

Fuentes invoked the Fifth Amendment several times.

“These guys don’t want to answer any questions under oath,” Katyal said, referring to former Department of Justice officials in the Trump administration who were interviewed. “In the words of a guy named Donald Trump, if you’re innocent, why would you take the Fifth Amendment? That’s what Trump said.”

Katyal went on to say the Second Amendment appears to have taken a back seat as the GOP’s favorite.

“At this point, it seems like the Republicans really ought to switch their policy platform from being the party of the Second Amendment to being the party of the Fifth Amendment,” he added. “They have been hiding information from the American public.”

He concluded, “On the bright side I guess we have learned there’s one way to get Nick Fuentes to shut his mouth up, which is have him testify under oath.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

