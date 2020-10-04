The latest press conference from President Donald Trump’s doctors outside Walter Reed addressed some issues about his health, but Dr. Sanjay Gupta told Jake Tapper they’re still not being fully transparent.

Tapper was particularly stunned by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley saying did not initially disclose the president was on supplemental oxygen because he was trying to “reflect the upbeat attitude of the team and not give any information that would steer the course of his illness.”

“Is that what a physician is supposed to do?” Tapper asked.

“No,” Gupta responded. “You’ve got to be honest. You’ve got to be transparent… It was purposely misleading yesterday.”

He called out Conley for “dancing around questions” and not addressing serious matters relating to the president’s health, including on the apparent second episode of the president’s oxygen level dropping and what exactly the lung scans showed.

Tapper was particularly befuddled by Conley remarking, “I’m not going to get into the specifics of his care.” “Excuse me?!” Tapper remarked.

Gupta was also skeptical of the idea that Trump could be discharged on Monday.

Tapper noted there’s a “long and ugly history in this country of presidents not being honest about their health with the American people.”

Gupta bluntly told Tapper, “I’d have to say that they are hiding things, Jake.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

