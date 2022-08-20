‘They Want Some of That White Man Power’: Tiffany Cross and Guest Chide Kari Lake, Female Trump Supporters for ‘Fighting for Toxic Masculinity’

Toxic masculinity is not limited to gender, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and guest Errin Haines, the editor-at-large for The 19th, declared on Saturday.

In a segment on The Cross Connection covering Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) loss to Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, Haines accused Trump supporting female candidates like Hagement and Kari Lake of pushing “toxic masculinity” through their loyalty to the former president.

While Cheney earned some modest praise for her criticism of Trump and her work with the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Cross was quick to note she’s “no hero” and there’s “not a lot of daylight” between her and Trump on actual policies.

“She was a trump acolyte until the monster she helped create started to cannibalize and turn on her,” Cross said of the alienated Republican. She then turned to Haines and a recent post she authored on the 2020 presidential campaign trail titled, “What makes someone presidential — and will she ever be elected?”

Liz Cheney in this case is rejecting trump, and that is proof that the big lie is gendered. We know that electability is gendered … Look, Liz Cheney lost to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming. People like her, people like Kari Lake in Arizona are proof that the toxic masculinity that trump displayed is not limited to gender,” Haines said.

Haines took particular issue with a recent viral comment Lake made in which she said Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have “BDE,” an acronym for “Big Dick Energy.”

Cross agreed with the point on toxic masculinity, chiding Lake and others for being willing to “defend” and “uphold” it because they want “that white man power.”

“You talk about toxic masculinity, Errin, and I would just say that they too are fighting for toxic masculinity … They want some of that white man power. They will help uphold it, they will help defend it,” she said.

On Lake’s “BDE” comment, she simply said the Arizona Republican “clearly does not know what BDE looks like.”

