‘Things Are Getting Dangerous’: Fox Weather Correspondent Files Harrowing Report as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Fox Weather’s Robert Ray withstood alarming storm conditions in order to report from Fort Myers, FL — as Hurricane Ian is about to make landfall.

Authorities have been warning of Ian’s approach as the near-Category 5 storm is poised to slam Florida with heavy rains, powerful gusts, and flooding in certain areas of the state. As Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto covered Ian’s path on Wednesday, he took a report from Ray, who explained the “conditions deteriorating” and the devastation that has already happened in the region.

“I’ve got a helmet on because there is debris flying everywhere here,” Ray reported. “We’ve seen garbage cans fly, parts of trees. You name it, it is coming. Literally coconuts from palm trees as well. There is nothing safe out here.”

As Ray showed the blustering winds and the tree fragments scattered around him, he explained that the power in the area has started to go out. The storm progressively intensified throughout the report as Ray explained “it is tough to even speak.”

“As we take the wrath of Ian coming into Fort Myers and you can hear the sounds in the distance: pops, snaps, need to be careful,” he said. “Things are getting dangerous here. If you’re watching this, don’t come out, stay inside.”

Ray then threw the feed back to Cavuto, who complimented the “excellent reporting” as he told Ray to “please be safe.” The show then took coverage from Ashley Webster, who showed that rain and winds of Ian have already reached even further up into Northern Florida.

