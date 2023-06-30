‘This Is A Tragedy!’ Despondent Van Jones Lashes Out Over Supreme Court Decisions That ‘Slam Shut the Door of Hope’

A devastated Van Jones joined a somber CNN panel Friday to discuss recent decisions by the Supreme Court on affirmative action, student debt forgiveness, and the First Amendment, and said that the week has been “a tragedy” and a blow to “hope” and inclusion.

The CNN commentator offered a bleak assessment when anchor Kate Bolduan glumly asked for his take on the “totality of what we’ve seen just in the past two days,” as the court has decided on mostly split on ideological lines in cases about how government does and can operate when it comes to the daily lives of Americans.

“This is a tragedy,” he said. “If you care about inclusion and equal opportunity and care about folks who don’t have much and are trying to make it today, this is a tragedy.”

Jones tore into the decisions, saying that they were the result of strategy, and that conservatives “hijacked” the courts and are now “remaking America as they will.”

He claimed that precedent and standing are “now out the door,” that this is a “legitimacy crisis” for SCOTUS, and asked whether Tower of Babel-era religious beliefs can now come back.

“Can somebody now say as a as a matter of religious faith, I just can no longer serve that the agenda of diversity?” he asked rhetorically.

“This is all nuts,” he added.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

